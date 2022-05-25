The 17 Coalition for Peter Obi (COP) has asked the former governor of Anambra state to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and contest in the 2023 presidential election on the platform of another political party.

The support groups warned Peter Obi that he should not be part of what Nigerians want him to change.

The coalition said, according to reports, politicians inside the PDP who had no previous verifiable source of livelihood before joining politics are doling out dollars to buy delegates that will vote at the forthcoming PDP presidential primary.

They therefore advised Obi to move to another political party to be at peace with his conscience and not to entangle himself in possible political negotiations or manoeuvring that will stain him and hamper his ability to serve Nigerians.

This was contained in a statement signed and issued by Alhaji Zubairu Mohammad, a convener of the coalition of over 17 support groups that recently organised a One-million-man march that witnessed massive turnout across the 36 states of the federation and FCT.

The Coalition, with an estimated ten million active voters across the country also berated the PDP for playing double standards and violating its own constitutional provision on zoning political offices, thereby toying with the future of our children.

The statement reads, “recent developments within the leadership of PDP is very pathetic as many chieftains of the party have ganged up to frustrate the presidential ambition of genuine and decent presidential aspirants, thereby encouraging unscrupulous politicians with no verifiable sources of income to throw monies around”

“They are well known individuals in the party who are doing everything possible within their powers to block any chance for credible aspirants to emerge. The Party seems to have adopted an unwritten rule of tacitly encouraging the looting of state resources for party politics.

“Many of these political merchants are envious of the nationwide acceptability and sterling performance of Peter Obi both in the public and private sector, making them do everything possible to thwart the former governor of Anambra state’s presidential ambition.

“Therefore, as a Coalition which consists of more than 17 groups with ten million active voters, we call on his Excellency, Mr Peter Obi to dump Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and look for another political platform with people of like mind to pursue his presidential ambition to enable him help salvage our sinking nation”.