A presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State has assured Nigerians purposeful leadership even as he solicited for the support of the party’s delegates ahead of the presidential primaries.

Umahi said this during the APC consultation meeting at the Imo State APC Secretariat in Owerri, yesterday. He stressed that if elected President, he will re-enact his practical professional skills and proven passion for service delivery to address the various challenges that undermine the great potentials of Nigeria.

He pledged to entrench participatory leadership that will build on the National Development Plan (NDP) and the manifesto of the APC administration and to generate innovative development footings that will engender economic prosperity, political stability and social harmony in the country.

He said, “I believe that with my track records of performance as Governor of Ebonyi State, my practical professional skills and proven passion for service delivery, I shall offer a practical leadership that will address the various challenges that undermine the great potentials of our nation.

“My scorecard and performance index are in the public domain. I have worked in the private sector, created wealth and jobs through my creative ingenuity; I belong to the young and vibrant generation with new ideas and innovations that can turn around the fortunes of this great country.

“If elected as President, we shall run a participatory government and together develop policy frameworks that will enhance the physical and social environment and tackle corruption and insecurity.”

He said further that he would lead the country to address squarely the problems that deter the growth of its economy especially through the creation of critical infrastructure and manpower development.

These include power, industrialisation, road and railways development, agro and tech-based innovations, digital economy, quality and accessible education and healthcare for all strata of our people, solid mineral and agricultural development, job creation, youth and women empowerment, nation- building and national unity.

“We shall raise the human capital base of our population and engage them to be productively beneficial in the development of our economy. We shall deepen the cause of Nation-Building through good governance built on fairness and justice for all,” he said.