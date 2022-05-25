With the high rate of drug abuse in the country, influx of banned items such as foreign parboiled rice, tramadol, Codeine, Viagra among others, operation of bonded terminals are becoming threat to national safety and security.

Bonded terminals in recent time have become a points where uncustoms cargoes are being diverted into local markets for consumption by Nigerians due to relaxed monitoring by relevant authorities especially Nigeria Customs Service (NCS).

Bonded terminals are warehouses or storage areas approved by the Customs authority for a temporary storage of imported goods. The goods are kept in the bonded terminals until the customs duty is paid or the goods are cleared by the authority.

Also, cargoes destined for bonded terminals are escorted by the the Federal Operations Unit (FOU) and are not allowed to be opened or diverted on the road, but latest activities of bonded terminals in the country, have raised concerns among stakeholders in the sector.

For instance, in October 2021, the acting Comptroller, FOU zone A, Ikeja, Hussein Ejibunu, said two containers laden with contraband goods from the Lagos Port Complex Apapa, got missing while on transit to the Fano bonded terminal in the Amuwo-Odofin area of Lagos.

Ejibunu, said the containers in question were three in number and one of them was sighted on the road by FOU officers as the contents were being transferred into two small trucks by unknown persons while the remaining two are yet to be recovered.

According to him, the containers left Apapa Port with Customs escort and arrived Fano bonded terminal successful before both suddenly disappeared.

“How the two containers disappeared from the bonded terminal is what we are still investigating. The two containers whereabouts is yet unknown as we speak and we are on top of the situation. The officer in charge (OC) of the bonded terminal has confirmed to us that both containers got to the terminal. He however does not know how the containers left the terminal,” Ejibunu said.

Also, some clearing agents recently staged a protest at Clarion bonded terminal located in the Alakija area of Lagos over alleged missing containers.

The protesters claimed that 19 containers were “missing” or “dubiously cleared” from the terminal while 14 vehicles were allegedly seized by the management.

Explaining the reasons behind the protest, one of the agents named Godswill Ojogwu, said his license was used illegally to move the missing containers from the Tin Can Island port by the bonded terminal operator.

He said, “I am a retired Assistant Comptroller of Customs and on my retirement, I started a freight forwarding company, Ajaji Continental Limited. I’m also a member of NAGAFF.

“Clarion used my license fraudulently in 2018. When I discovered, I noticed that the bonded terminal used my license to steal 19 containers from Tin Can Island port. These containers were moved as bonded transfer goods. They were supposed to move from Tin Can to Clarion but documents show that these containers were not released. Subsequently, my license was blocked and I approached Customs who directed me to Clarion who released the containers.

“When I approached Clarion to show me who used my agency, they almost mobbed me I approached Clarion with documents showing proper clearance from Customs and the shipping company, urging them to release the containers while we continue the investigation on the mystery 19 containers.

“There is no way goods would leave the port without due process but this was done in a shady manner.

Speaking on the containers that got missing without getting to the bonded terminal, the National Coordinator of NAGAFF 100% Compliance Team, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko stressed that Ojogwu’s licensed was hacked when a First Degree Multinational Limited used his license to mysteriously clear 19 containers.

Tanko noted that Customs have come to Ojogwu’s rescue by releasing his license, but expressed shock that Clarion refused to unveil who took delivery of the 19 containers.

His words: “This problem has been on for over a year. During a meeting with the Clarion general manager on this incident, he confirmed that the terminal never provided a TDO for the 19 missing containers.

the freight forwarding company be asked to pay DN for cargo it didn’t process or receive?”

However, last week, two containers of foreign rice and tramadol were intercepted by the comptroller-general of customs Strike force unit after it disappeared enroute an unnamed bonded warehouse.

The coordinator of the unit, Muhammed Yusuf, said the container with banned drug were said to contain cutting machine but upon examination, contained banned substance.

He said, “The truck was going to a bonded terminal but went into the market. It was through investigation we checked their movement. These guys are dubious and mean, the container was tracked from India, Mumbai, and came into Nigeria and we are tracking it and eventually it was supposed to come through a bonded warehouse but it found it’s way into the market and when we are coming they did everything possible to get my boys and upon investigation and physical investigation, we learnt it was tramadol, codeine syrup and Viagra in large quantity and they told us it’s is cutting machine.”

Speaking on the diversion of rice to warehouse from bonded terminal, he said, “when I came in, I said I have zero tolerance for sharp practices. Based on intelligence and hardwork of my officers we swung into action and yellow bagged foreign rice, most of them were brought in by unscrupulous importers who operates in some bonded warehouses without payment of duty. This rice were intercepted based on intelligence we went to the warehouse and brought the containers. Duties are not supposed to be paid and the containers disappeared just find their way and the warehouse was sealed.”

“Terminal Operators noticed that he’s expecting a container and later discovered that the containers have been diverted, they gave us this intelligence and we discovered that we have this and we sealed the place off.”

“The importer expected that the container was coming into his bonded terminal. We got the warehouse and right inside, we saw rice stacked so, it was evacuated and it has been sealed as we speak,” he said.