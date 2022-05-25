A member of the Kano State House of Assembly, representing Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso’s local government area, Madobi, Hon. Kabiru Yusuf Isma’il, has defected from the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State.

A statement issued by the Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, revealed that another member of the House, representing Dawakin Kudu State constituency, Hon. Mu’azzam El-Yakubu, has also dumped Kwankwaso’s NNPP for the APC.

He said the gale of defections has recently swept across the NNPP, particularly involving members of the State and National Assemblies.

Garba said already a member of the state legislature representing Bagwai/Shanono, Isa Ali, has also rejoined the APC days after decamping to the NNPP.

Another member of the Assembly representing Dambatta State constituency, Hon. Murtala Musa Kore, also renounced his membership of the NNPP to remain in the APC.