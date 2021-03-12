ADVERTISEMENT

By AZA MSUE, Kaduna

Kaduna state government has said further checks in the wake of the attack by armed bandits on the Federal College of Forestry Mechanization, Afaka, Igabi LGA indicated that 39 students are currently unaccounted for.

In a statement issued by Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner, Internal Security and Home Affairs, said the missing students included males and females.

The statement said: “In an earlier update, citizens were informed that troops rescued 180 persons following an attack by armed bandits on the College late Thursday night, with about 30 still missing. The number of missing students is now confirmed to be 39, comprising 23 females and 16 males.

Aruwan said the state government, “is maintaining close communication with the management of the College as efforts are sustained by security agencies towards the tracking of the missing students.

“Citizens will continue to be informed of further developments.”