Just 398 days to the conduct of the general elections, Nigerians have piled more pressure on President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Assembly to ensure a quick passage and signing of the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

Speaking at The Citizens’ Townhall on Electoral Bill 2021 meeting organised by Civil Society Organisation (CSO), Yiaga Africa, Nigerians insisted that the electoral bill must not be thrown out, adding that if the issue of direct primary included in the bill is the issue, it should be expunged for the law to stand.

Following the rejection of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill by President Buhari, there has been concerns over whether the country can have a new electoral legal framework for the 2023 general election.

While Nigerians expected President Buhari to sign the electoral bill into law or communicate his position to the National Assembly before or on 19 November, 2021, which was the stipulated time by law for the president to act, there was no communication until 21 December, 2021 when the Senate officially received and read the president’s communication rejecting the electoral bill.

Buhari’s letter, which was read on the floor of the Senate on 21st December, 2021 was dated 13th December, 2021. This raised questions on the sincerity of both the executive and the legislature on the new electoral legal framework many said will help the country’s electoral process and credibility.

Buhari, in his letter to the National Assembly rejecting the electoral bill, raised concern majorly on the mandatory direct primary to be conducted by political parties, insisting it will limit the right of making choice by parties, make the electoral process more expensive, and increase violence and insecurity, but he declined to comment on several errors observed in the bill.

LEADERSHIP recalls that in August 2018, President Buhari also declined assent to the 2018 Electoral (Amendment) Bill presented to him by the 8th Assembly on the ground that there were errors and cross-referencing gaps in the bill, including the time it was presented to him to sign, which he said was too close to the 2019 general elections.

LEADERSHIP gathered that there is concern that the same game may be playing out with the full support of some elements within the government who do not want the 2021 electoral act amendment bill to see the light of the day.

While the executive is quiet on the errors found in the bill for the battle ahead, and in the case that the National Assembly does not abandon the proposed electoral legal framework, CSOs had identified errors in 11 sections of the bill, similar to what happened in 2018.

But speaking at the townhall meeting last night, Nasarawa State Governor Abdullahi Sule said the governors are not against the direct primary but only insist on options being given in the law so that political parties can decide what is suitable to them.

“Governors are not opposing the electoral act. Some states conducted direct primary in 2018, like Niger State. Some states, even if you say direct or indirect, they can’t do it, like Zamfara. Why not leave that clause open? There are so many important things in the bill.

“If the issue is about direct or indirect primaries, let’s set it aside. If the direct primary is the issue, set it aside. I have seen frankness in the president. He is one person that if he tells you he wants to do this, he will do it. So, the president will sign it if the concerns are addressed,” Sule said.

But the spokesman of the Senate, Ajibola Basiru, said the inclusion of the direct primary was to give the power of choice to the people.

He added that as the Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila had promised, the lawmakers would repackage the bill and send it back to the president.

“There are a lot of good things in the bill. We will repackage the bill, address the issue of the errors – which was an administrative issue – and send it back to the president,” Basiru said.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Nnenna Okechukwu, said the inclusion of the direct primary was to give power back to the people, adding that the speaker of the House has said that if that is the issue, the National Assembly will adjust the bill and expunge the issue of direct primary.

“National Assembly will, as a matter of urgency, do what Nigerians want. The National Assembly members will do what they must do to ensure the new legal framework is in force.”

On his part, the chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yabagi Sani, alleged that the bill was discussed and passed without carrying political parties along, an assertion the Senate spokesman, Ajibola Basiru, refuted.

“The issue of direct transmission of results was something Nigerians had to beg for. Why did they bring something irrelevant?” Yabagi Sani asked concerning the vexatious issue of direct primary

“Nigerians want the bill to be passed into law. What they (lawmakers) added is irrelevant. It makes no sense. Which country is using direct primary today? It is the delegates system that most countries are using,” Sani added.

“Another issue we must address is the issue of violence and consistent use of money. We use money to the extent that it is cash and carry. I don’t know why the bill did not address that. Why has nobody talked on that? Sani asked.

Former INEC chairman, Attahiru Jega, who stressed that Nigeria needs a new electoral law before the 2023 general election, also concurred that the issue of direct primary should be removed.

Jega also warned the National Assembly members against overriding Buhari, adding that they can work on the bill within 10 days and send it back to the president.

“The country will be better if we go to the next election with a new electoral law. The bill contains good things that will enhance the electoral process.

Jega said: “Electoral integrity improves voter confidence. The bill has substantial improvements on the current law that we have. We must ensure that the bill become law as soon as possible in order not to affect INEC’s preparations.

“With new electoral legal framework, it will improve the integrity of the 2023 elections. Direct or indirect primary, under normal circumstances, you do direct primary appropriately.

“Some members of the National Assembly know the governors manipulate the process, so they want direct primary elections. I will want a situation where we can have a direct primary and do it well. If you are doing direct primary, you need a register where INEC will know those who vote and are actually registered members of the party. Any governor that manipulates direct primary can also manipulate the indirect primary.

According to Jega, of 36 recommendations INEC made in the bill, National Assembly adopted 25 without correction and another five recommendations were adopted partially.

He went on: “The lawmakers think direct primary will solve the problem they have with governors, but it will not. How they manipulate the indirect primary is through control of the delegates’ list and they can do the same thing (with indirect primary). Let this bill be passed immediately. They should drop this issue of the direct primary.”

Jega noted that it is difficult to conduct elections in Nigeria but with a good legal framework, things will get better.

“We are wasting time,” Jega said of the electoral bill. “It should not be a matter of ego. When they resume, in 10 days they can do everything concerning the bill. What we are saying is that you can’t throw the baby with the bath water. If you want to override the president, what about the errors identified? So, the National Assembly should ensure the errors and the concerns of the president are corrected.”

The national president of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ayuba Wabba concurred with Jega, as he urged the National Assembly to correct the errors identified, drop the issue of the direct primary and send the bill back to the president without delay.

“We are wasting time,” Wabba said, adding that if the right thing is not done, labour will mobilise Nigerians to go on the streets in protest.

“Nigerians still await an electoral law that will make all votes count,” executive director, Yiaga Africa, Samson Itodo said while speaking on the reason why the group organised the townhall meeting.

While Nigerians wait on the National Assembly to repackage the bill and send back to Buhari, Itodo insisted that the Citizens Townhall on the Electoral Bill 2021 was aimed at providing solutions having identified some errors in 11 chapters of the electoral bill which the National Assembly should work on and send back to the president on time.

Also, the spokesman of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, commended the CSOs for identifying the errors, adding that the lawmakers would correct them and send the electoral bill back to President Buhari for assent.