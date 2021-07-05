The Abuja International Housing Show coordinator, Festus Adebayo, has said that the 3D construction market could be worth an estimated $1.5 billion by 2024.

This is even as he said the Abuja international housing show would partner Lafarge in promoting 3D Technology for affordable housing.

According to him, a revolutionary way to build homes is coming to Africa, that could be a potential solution to constructing more affordable houses. Printing houses is faster, cheaper and cuts down on material waste.

He said, “3D printing, also known as additive manufacturing, uses machines to deposit thin layers of plastic, metal, concrete and other materials atop one another, eventually producing three-dimensional objects from the bottom up.

“3D technology can deliver cheap, climate-resilient structures in a less time than traditional construction.

“With 3D Technology homes are built faster, cheaper and with less labor

“With 3D technology finished products are more resilient to natural disasters.

“To help reduce the housing gap, AIHS will be promoting 3D houses with its strategic partners. To this end, there will be a session dedicated to 3D Technology during the 15th edition of AIHS.”