Three million people affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) in Benue State have benefitted from free mass drug administration aimed at halting the transmission of the disease.

The commissioner for health and human services, Dr Joseph Ngbea, who disclosed this in an interview with LEADERSHIP at the celebration of the 2022 World Day For Neglected Tropical Disease (NTDs), said Benue is endemic to five of the priority NTDs.

The event which was organised by the National Committee on NTDs in collaboration with the State Ministry of Health and Human Services, NTDs Control and Elimination Programme, Sight Savers, Association of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria and the State Medical Women Association called for equity in the allocation of funds just like other health issues to enable more people to benefit from the treatment of NTDs.

Ngbea explained that the Neglected Tropical Diseases (NTDs) are widespread in the world’s poorest regions where water safety, sanitation and access to health care are substandard.

He said, “NTDS affects over 1 billion people globally and are caused mostly by a variety of pathogens including viruses, bacteria, parasites, fungi, and toxins.”

According to him, these diseases are “neglected” because they are almost absent from the global health agenda and enjoy little funding.”

He said the theme for this year’s celebration is; “Achieving Health Equity to End the Neglect of Poverty- Related Diseases” adding that the target is total eradication of these diseases especially in rural communities.

The commissioner maintained that Benue State has overlapping endemicity for the five priority NTDs which includes onchocerciasis which is responsible for river blindness and is found in all the 23 LGAs of the state, while lymphatic filariasis which is responsible for elephantiasis is found in 16 LGAs.

Others, Ngbea said are schistosomiasis which is responsible for bilharziasis, is found in 22 LGAs, while soil transmitted helminthes is responsible for intestinal worms and is found in 18 LGAs with the blinding trachoma found in 3 LGAs.

He also listed the 20 NTDs announced by the World Health Organisation (WHO) to include blinding trachoma, buruli ulcer, lymphatic filariasis, onchocerciasis, dengue, loasis, leishmaniasis foodborne trematodiases (FBT), rabies, chagas disease, guinea worm, human African trypanosomiasis, soil transmitted helminthes schistosomiasis, yaws, leprosy, echinococcosis cysticercosis/taeniasis, mycetoma and snake bite.

Earlier, the chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association National Committee for NTDs, who is also the chairman of the Association of Public Health Practitioners of Nigeria in Benue State, Dr Terkaa Bitto said the committee is 100 percent prepared to end NTDs in the state.

The director of public health, Ministry of Health and Human Services, Dr Terna Kur, advised people, especially those living in disease-prone areas to avoid prolonged exposure to vector bites.