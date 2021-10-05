The 3rd edition of the Nigeria-Italy Investment and Economic Summit will hold in Abuja and it promises to offer excellent opportunities for capacity development, financial options, international partnerships, collaborations, entrepreneurship training and exchange skill programs.

According to the organisers of the two-day event, Nigeria and Italy intend to expand their businesses and economic growths over time and create business and agricultural opportunities across the globe.

According to a press statement signed by the conference chairperson, Mrs Nkiruka Okoronkwo, she said: “the summit will provide an avenue for a bilateral economic relationship between Nigeria and Italy, strong collaborations with leading industry experts and industrialists which in turn paves the way for the development of new strategies and business partnerships.”

The event is being put together by Dauno Global Concept in collaboration with the Nigeria’s Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment.

The summit is slated for October 26 to 28, 2021 at the Abuja Chambers of Commerce and Industry, located on Airport Road in Abuja.

Recall that the maiden edition of the summit, which become an annul event, was held in Italy in 2019 while the second was held in Lagos.

“Investors and all other agricultural value chain vendors are encouraged to make use of this unique opportunities by participating in this summit,” Okoronkwo added.

She listed expected participants from the public and private sectors to include; Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (FMARD), Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment (FMITI), Nigeria Export Processing Zone Authority (NEPZA), Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Nigerian Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS), Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Bank of Industry (BOI), Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Small Medium Enterprises Development Agency Nigeria (SMEDAN), Agricultural Research Council of Nigeria (ARCN), and Nigeria Agribusiness Group (NABG).

Participants at the summit will receive full awareness on goods that can be exported to Italy, while they will also be armed with the European regulations and certifications for exports.

“Participants will through the forum’s networking platform engage various business opportunities, especially as it relates to Nigeria-Italy businesses. Finally, participants will be exposed to the potentials of the 2021 edition of the Nigeria-Italy Investment/ Economic Summit program in Italy. The next edition will take place in Italy 2022,” she stated.