The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of plotting to use the N3trillion subsidy claims to divert funds to APC leaders and their cronies ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The opposition said it is appalled by what it called a bare-faced move of APC administration to hide under fuel subsidy to syphon and fritter a staggering N3trillion, describing it as outrageous and unpardonable crime against Nigerians.

The PDP therefore called on the National Assembly to stand with the people and reject the scandalous N2.557 trillion addition for fuel subsidy at this critical time as approving such would be a great and unpardonable disservice to Nigerians.

The national publicity secretary of PDP, Hon Debo Ologunagba said PDP rejects APC plot to use the “heavily padded fuel subsidy claims to surreptitiously funnel trillions of naira into the pockets of corrupt APC leaders and their cronies.”

Meanwhile, the National chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu, will today chair the Gubernatorial Appeal Panel to consider appeals arising from the conduct of the governorship primary election for the upcoming 2022 governorship election in Ekiti State.

The panel consists of 25 party members drawn from different organs of the party.

Recall that the former governor Ayodele Fayose’s preferred aspirant, Bisi Kolawole, won the party’s primary election held on Wednesday, ahead of the June 18 governorship poll in Ekiti State.

Senator Biodun Olujimi had pulled out of the governorship primary held in Ado-Ekiti citing irregularities.

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, chaired PDP Primary Election Committee for Ekiti State.