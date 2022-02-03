Justice Sherifat Solebo of the Lagos State Special Offences Court in Ikeja has ordered that the case file of the criminal charge brought against the Chief Executive Officer of Golden Tulip Hotel, Amechi Ndili, be returned to Chief Judge for reassignment.

Justice Solebo gave the order as her statutory retirement date is approaching which might not permit her to complete the trial.

The businessman and two others were scheduled to be arraigned before her on Wednesday but the matter was stalled as a result of the absence of the second defendants, Njide Chizoba Ndili.

The Nigeria Police had instituted a three-count charge against Amechi Ndili, Njide Ndili and Lionstone Offshore Service Ltd. which borders on stealing, contrary to section 516 of the Criminal Code law, Cap C38 laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004.

According to charge information, the defendants between July 2012 and September 2013 in Lagos, stole by dishonestly converted the sum of $4,666,234.28 (four million, six hundred and sixty thousand, two hundred and Thirty Four and Twenty Eight United State of “America Dollars, only) property of Hercules Offshore Nigeria Ltd. to their personal use.

At the resumed hearing of the matter on Wednesday the defence lawyer, Ebun Shofunde (SAN) informed the court that Mrs. Chizoba Ndili is sick and presently in hospital receiving medical care.

In a short ruling, Justice Solebo noted that the section the prosecutor sighted does not apply in this instance as defendants have not been formally arraigned before the court, thereafter, advised the party to take the matter before another judge.

