Four state executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State chapter have tendered a joint resignation letter to their respective chapels over a case of corruption.

The affected exco members are Babagana Bukar (vice chairman), Mrs Hauwa Bata (treasurer), Chiroma Ali Ibrahim (assistant secretary) and Dauda Iliya (financial secretary).

Their resignation was contained in an internal memo jointly signed by all four of them, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, yesterday.

In the letter, they said they felt compelled to resign following a breach of trust by the leadership of the union, under the chairmanship of Alhaji Bulama Talba.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state leadership of NUJ, the letter said, sought permission of the union’s national hierarchy to sell the plots, citing, as a reason, threats of revocation if they were not developed.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo issued to all the chapels of the NUJ by the secretary of the council, Mohammed, he said at the meeting attended by Talba and representatives of all the chapels that made up the council, a resolution was reached where an apology tendered by the indicted officials for not following due process before selling the land was accepted.

“That it was resolved that a seven-man committee for fencing of the land, one member from each chapel should be constituted and move to do the needful.

“That proceeds from sale of the land should be remitted to the NUJ Borno Council account in UBA and transaction alert should be received by chairman, secretary and treasurer against the chairman only.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That the SEC also recommended that a three-man reconciliation committee comprising of elderly members should be formed to harmonise differences between the union executive members and other similar issues for stability to prevail.

“ SEC appealed to four officers: vice chairman, treasurer, financial secretary and assistant secretary who tendered resignation letter the previous day not to abandon the union and continue in office.

“SEC appealed to the national secretariat of the union to stay action on setting up of panel of enquiry as the matter has been settled amicably and the house is now in order,” the letter reads. BY FRANCIS OKOYE, Maiduguri

Four state executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Borno State chapter have tendered a joint resignation letter to their respective chapels over a case of corruption.

The affected exco members are Babagana Bukar (vice chairman), Mrs Hauwa Bata (treasurer), Chiroma Ali Ibrahim (assistant secretary) and Dauda Iliya (financial secretary).

Their resignation was contained in an internal memo jointly signed by all four of them, a copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the letter, they said they felt compelled to resign following a breach of trust by the leadership of the union, under the chairmanship of Alhaji Bulama Talba.

The state leadership of NUJ, the letter said, sought permission of the union’s national hierarchy to sell the plots, citing, as a reason, threats of revocation if they were not developed.

Meanwhile, in an internal memo issued to all the chapels of the NUJ by the secretary of the council, Mohammed, he said at the meeting attended by Talba and representatives of all the chapels that made up the council, a resolution was reached where an apology tendered by the indicted officials for not following due process before selling the land was accepted.

“That it was resolved that a seven-man committee for fencing of the land, one member from each chapel should be constituted and move to do the needful.

“That proceeds from sale of the land should be remitted to the NUJ Borno Council account in UBA and transaction alert should be received by chairman, secretary and treasurer against the chairman only.

“That the SEC also recommended that a three-man reconciliation committee comprising of elderly members should be formed to harmonise differences between the union executive members and other similar issues for stability to prevail.

“ SEC appealed to four officers: vice chairman, treasurer, financial secretary and assistant secretary who tendered resignation letter the previous day not to abandon the union and continue in office.

“SEC appealed to the national secretariat of the union to stay action on setting up of panel of enquiry as the matter has been settled amicably and the house is now in order,” the letter reads.