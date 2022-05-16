For fear of possible political backlash, some top presidential aspirants have evaded making comments over the killing of Deborah Samuel in Sokoto for alleged blasphemy.

Attempts to get reactions from top contenders, especially in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) were futile as they neither picked their calls nor responded to messages sent to them on the matter.

However, those who responded referred to the statement of President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter.

The killing of Deborah on Thursday had led to violence in the state on Saturday after police arrested suspects over the killing. The 200-level female student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, Deborah Samuel, was lynched to death and set ablaze over alleged blasphemy.

Former vice president and PDP presidential aspirant, Atiku Abubakar, was criticised for pulling down his tweet condemning the killing after he was threatened by some northerners that he would lose their votes.

He, however, explained later that he ordered the pulling down of the post because his social media handlers didn’t get clearance from him before posting it.

However, Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo had reacted to the killing, describing it thus, “I must say that the killing of Deborah Samuel is a deeply distressing thing, very disturbing – such an atrocious killing of the young lady by a mob who took the law into their own hands. It is very unfortunate.”

Feelers from the camps of some aspirants indicate that they are mindful of not suffering the same fate as Atiku who is having to do damage control over the matter.

Some of the aspirants who were yet to respond to enquiries as of press time include Jigawa State Governor Badaru Abubakar; Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike; Ekiti State Governor Kayode Fayemi; former Anambra State Governor Peter Obi; Pastor Tunde Bakare; Senator Ibikunle Amosun; Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi.

Amaechi Stands By Buhari’s Statement

The immediate-past minister of transportation and presidential aspirant on the platform of the ruling APC, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, said yesterday he stood by the statement of President Buhari on the murder of Deborah Samuel.

Amaechi, who spoke through an APC chieftain in Rivers State, Prince Tonye Princewill, however, said there was the need to exercise restraint until after investigations on the matter.

Princewill said: “Thank you my brother. But I am not, until so directed. I suggest we hold on for the investigation to conclude. For now, it would surprise me if he did not stand by the president’s statement.”

On the part of Governor Nyesom Wike, several text messages as well as calls to the commissioner for information and communication, Pastor Paulinus Nsirim, as well as to the governor’s special assistant on media, Kelvin Ebiri, were not returned.

Why I deleted Tweet About Deborah Samuel’s Murder – Atiku

The senator representing Ondo North senatorial district, who has officially declared to contest the presidency under APC, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, said, “The president of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari, has condemned the killing of the girl and I want to join my voice with the submission of the president.

‘’I sympathise with the family of the young girl and the government of Sokoto State. I want to commend the effort of the Sokoto State government for the steps taken so far to address the issue.

“I want to also urge the Christian Association of Nigeria and Muslim organisations to avoid any confrontation and allow the federal government and the Sokoto State government to address the issue properly.’’

Northern Governors Condemn Killing, Warn Against Reprisal Attacks

The Northern States Governors’ Forum has condemned the murder of Deborah Samuel over allegation of blasphemy.

Chairman of the Forum and governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong, in a statement, said the governors were concerned about the development which is clearly an extra-judicial measure of addressing a perceived infraction.

According to a statement issued by the director of press and public affairs, Dr. Simon Makut Macham, Lalong said any attempt to adopt self-help in addressing grievances, whether religious or otherwise, will only lead to further chaos that could threaten law and order as well as the general peace and security of the society.

While commiserating with the family of the victim, Lalong said the Northern Governors want security agencies to be allowed to thoroughly investigate the matter and ensure that the law takes its full course on anyone found wanting.

The Northern Governors also appealed for calm following reports of the hijack of a peaceful protest which later turned violent and led to the imposition of a curfew in Sokoto metropolis.

Governor Lalong also extended the support and commiserations of the Forum to Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State over the incident and praised his proactive efforts to restore normalcy.

They assured him of their solidarity and prayers in dealing with the matter as well as ensuring that all necessary measures are taken to forestall future occurrence in any part of the region and nation as a whole.

The Forum also reminded citizens of the region and Nigerians of the need to continue to show love, tolerance and respect for one another irrespective of faith, ethnicity or other affiliations.

Normalcy Returns To Sokoto, Catholic Diocese Count Losses

In the aftermath of the 24-hour curfew imposed on Sokoto metropolis, calm and normalcy is gradually returning to the city ravaged by violent protests on Saturday morning.

The declaration of the curfew, announced in a statewide broadcast by Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, was to stem the violent protest along major streets demanding the release of the two suspects the Sokoto police command claimed were in its custody for their part in the gruesome murder of a female student for alleged blasphemy.

Our correspondent who drove round the metropolis observed deserted roads in compliance with the curfew while shops and business premises were under lock and key.

Security personnel were seen at major roundabouts within the metropolis.

Meanwhile, contrary to the fake news trending on social media that hoodlums had set Bishop Kukah’s Sokoto residence ablaze, the Catholic church has debunked such claim.

Rather, the church, in a press release issued to journalists by the director, Directorate of Social Communication, Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Rev. Fr. Christopher Omotosho, catalogued Catholic churches and properties torched by the protesters.

Rev. Fr. Omotosho stated that “during the protest, group of youths led by some adults in the background attacked the Holy Family Catholic Cathedral at Bello Way, destroyed church glass window, those of the Bishop Lawton Secretariat and vandalised a community bus parked within the premises.

“St. Kevin’s Catholic Church, Gidan Dere, Eastern by-pass was also attacked and partly burnt, windows of the new hospital complex under construction in the same premises were shattered.

“The hoodlums also attacked the Bakhita Centre and burnt down a bus within the premises. They were promptly dispersed by a team of mobile policemen before they could do further damage.”

In his reaction, the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Reverend Mathew Hassan Kukah, commended Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for acting promptly by declaring 24-hour curfew to stem the violent protest.

In a related development, the Sokoto State Police Command has refuted allegation that a top police source in the command had categorised one of the suspects during the incident at Shehu Shagari College of Education, Sokoto, as a foreign intruder from Niger Republic who came in illegally to perpetrate the act.

The command’s spokesman, ASP Sanusi Abubakar, in a press statement said, “The fabricated publication (not by LEADERSHIP), which claimed its sources were from the command is falsehood and cannot be substantiated.

“The command did not issue any statement or sign a press release in that regard. The publication is an act by some mischief-makers trying to create chaos in the minds of law- abiding citizens and to destabilise the existing peaceful atmosphere restored as a result of Thursday’s incident.”

The statement enjoined the people of Sokoto State to comply with the curfew imposed by the state government to maintain peace and order in the state.

Niger Governor Appeals To Deborah’s Kinsmen, Others For Calm

Meanwhile, as Deborah Samuel’s body was buried at Tunga Magajiya, Rijau area of Niger State at the weekend , Niger State Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has warned against any form of public disturbance.

The governor’s position is coming on the heels of disturbances and tension in some parts of the North over the incident.

Governor Sani Bello said “peaceful coexistence in a plural society like ours is not only necessary, but the first condition for growth and development.

“Peace is in the best interest of everyone. Without peace we cannot sleep; without peace, we cannot work. Peace is the bedrock of everything. Without it, our dreams die.”

The governor admonished all to be accommodating and tolerant of religious and cultural diversities so as to make the society a destination of choice for many people in and around the world.

He appealed to traditional, community, religious and opinion leaders to refrain from making inflammatory statements and encourage their constituencies to continue to be law-abiding.

Governor Sani Bello stated that vile and unfounded rumours and exaggerations had often provided fertile sources of conflict and urged all to dispel them.

He enjoined the public also to be proactive and report issues likely to lead to the breach of the peace to authorities for immediate intervention.

While commiserating with the family of the deceased, the governor directed the police and other security agencies in the state to deal decisively with any individual or groups who may attempt to exploit the current situation to foment trouble.