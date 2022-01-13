No fewer than four people lost their lives in a road accident on Ipetu-Ijesa/Owena road in Osun State on Wednesday.

The Osun State Sector Commander of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Paul Okpe who confirmed the incident stated that fifteen victims sustained varying degrees of injuries.

According to him, two people were rescued unhurt.

Okpe explained that the crash occurred when a Toyota bus with registration number FST925BX collided with a DAF 95XF Heavy Duty Truck with registration number GMB344XX at about 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday night.

ADVERTISEMENT

He disclosed further that the collision occurred five kilometres from Arakeji junction, killing four persons, all males on the spot.

“Twenty-one persons were involved in the accident which claimed four lives, while 15 victims sustained severe injuries and two others were unhurt,’’ he said.

The sector commander attributed the cause of the accident to over speeding and violation of road traffic rules.

He said the injured victims were taken to Wesley Guild Hospital, Ilesa for treatment, while the deceased’s remains were also deposited at the hospital’s morgue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okpe urged motorists to be safety-conscious while driving to safeguard lives.