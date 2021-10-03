The administrative secretary, Izzi local government area of Ebonyi State, Mrs. Philomena Ibor, yesterday said four persons died of cholera while 19 rushed to the Iboko General Hospital had recovered and discharged.

She said one person was still battling with the disease, but was receiving serious medical attention at the hospital.

Mrs. Ibor said the outbreak had been brought under control following the effort of the state government which promptly intervened.

Speaking in her office at Iboko, the Izzi council headquarters during an interaction with journalists, she said; “When my office received report of the outbreak on September 21, I immediately sent a team of health officials who confirmed that the disease was actually an outbreak of cholera.

“The team immediately swung into action and I can tell you authoritatively that the outbreak has been brought under control and those affected have received prompt attention.”

She commended the chairman of Izzi LGA, Chief Paul Nwogha, for his prompt intervention through the release of funds and other materials to control the disease.

She also expressed appreciation to the Doctors Without Borders for their assistance in the control of the disease.