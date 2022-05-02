At least four women were on Sunday confirmed dead, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a lone accident that occurred on the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos.

The Lagos State Sector of the Federal Road Safety Corps who confirmed the incident in a statement signed by the route commander, Olabisi Shonusi, said, “The crash occurred on Sunday, 1st May, 2022, at about 0550hrs when a Toyota Hiace with registration number FST 241 YC grey coming from Adekunle inter-change inward Iyana-Oworo had a tyre burst on top speed and tumbled with 20 occupants (nine males, 11 females).

“Five of the occupants sustained injuries, while three female adults were confirmed dead at the spot. The additional one female died at the hospital when the FRSC team went for follow-up at General Hospital, Marina.

“All first responders at the scene comprising FRSC, the Nigeria Police, LASTMA and LASEMA Rescue Unit rescued the injured victims, and the corpses were taken to General Hospital, Marina,” he said.

The sector commander assured all motorists of adequate deployment of personnel and logistics for crash-free Eid-el-Fitr celebration.

While commiserating with the families of the deceased, he admonished motorists to always adhere to speed limits for all categories of the road at all times because “Speed thrills but kills faster.”

