Four friends on Tuesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Ikorodu, Lagos, for allegedly destroying a fence and stole iron rods worth N3.5million.

The police charged Oyenuga Wasiu, 52; Yekinni Fatai, 32; Oteniya Kazeem, 50; and Salau Olayinka, 39; whose addresses were not provided, with conspiracy, felony and wilful damage.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the four-count charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Adegeshin Famuyiwa, told the court that the defendants committed the offence on Dec. 29, 2020 at about 9 a.m. at Jerry farm area of Ikorodu.

Famuyiwa alleged that the defendants trespassed into a land belonging Olayinka Owoeye and stole iron rods worth N3.5 million and roofing plank worth N800,000

She said that the offence contravened the provisions of sections 411, 52, 350 and 281 of Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate B.A. Sonuga, admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N500, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

He adjourned the case until Jan. 28 for mention. (NAN)