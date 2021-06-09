The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) has approved four firms for the supply of barites required for any drilling project or contract in the Nigerian oil and gas industry.

The four barites processors are; Nishan Industries Limited located in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; Delta Prospectors Limited in Lafia, Nasarawa State; Ana Industries Limited in Port Harcourt, Rivers State; and Baker Hughes Company Limited at Onne, Port, Rivers State.

The NCDMB released the list in its “Public Notice on Procurement of Barites for Oil and Gas Projects,” signed by the executive secretary, Simbi Kesiye Wabote and dated 27th May 2021.

According to the board, all project promoters in the Nigerian oil and gas industry are to ensure that barites required for any project shall be procured only from the approved Nigerian Barite processing companies with Category A Nigerian Content Equipment Certificate (NCEC).

The board listed 10 other companies that “have also been identified and shall be upgraded to category A NCEC, as soon as they meet the requirements of the Guideline for the utilisation of locally produced barite and drilling fluids in Nigerian oil and gas industry.”

It further informed operators, contractors, service companies and other stakeholders of the availability of in-country processed barites that meet the specifications of the oil and gas industry.

The policy intervention by the board to encourage such investments is to mandate stakeholders to prioritise the utilisation of manufacturing facilities in the procurement of Barytes, the public notice added.

It warned that consequences of violating the public notice shall include; “refusal of the Board to issue Certificate of Authorization to the operator, project promoter and contractor, Refusal of the Board to participate in the Operator`s Tender or issuance of Nigerian content compliance certificate (NCCC) and denial of the issuance of Nigerian content equipment certificate for the production and supply of locally produced barite and drilling fluids in the Nigerian oil and gas industry for a period to be determined by the board.”