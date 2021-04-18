BY OGUNTADE ISMAILA, Lagos

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested four suspected cult members who were said to have come from Ogun State for reprisals.

It was gathered that the police operatives attached to Alakuko Division of the Command on Friday arrested the four suspects that came from Ogun State to attack rival cult members at the Junior Secondary School, Akinyele, Alakuko, Lagos State.

The suspects were identified as Tosin Balogun, 18; Sunday Dare,15; Olayinka Jabril, 14 and Sanni Ayomide Babatunde, 15.

It was also alleged that Tosin Balogun and Jubril Olayinka are students of Odewale Community High School Ijoko Ogun State while Sanni Babatunde is a student of Tunik International School, Dalemo Alakuko and Dare Sunday is a tailoring apprentice at Dalemo Alakuko.

The police operatives said they got hint of the planned reprisals in the school and rushed to the scene before they could attack their targets.

Items like cutlasses, weed suspected to be Indian hemp and charms were recovered from them.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, ordered that they be moved to the command’s special squad, Ikeja, for proper investigation and possible arrest of other members of their gang.

He reiterated his commitment to check cultism and other crimes in the state.