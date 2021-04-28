By Our Correspondent

The film industry is equal parts frustration and reward for all those who work in it. It is a very fast-paced space that has taken a hit due to the global pandemic.

Film producer, Mohammed Alsaadi, projects that the film industry will for a while focus on films that don’t require huge budgets.

“Being in the film industry means knowing how to manage frustrations,” he says. “As a film producer, you have to ensure that production runs on schedule and also work on a project that is not only going to tell a story that people want to see but also bring in returns.”

He adds that being a film producer requires a deep-rooted passion that will not wither when tough times hit.

Given his experience in the film industry, he applies what he has learned to other parts of his life.

Here are four of the key concepts he has picked up that we can all benefit from:

• A positive attitude will get you where you want

Oftentimes, leaders forget that their overall attitude affects the team’s morale. As a film producer, Mohammed emphasises the importance of being the source of motivation for your team. Yes, there will be tough days but a positive attitude can boost team spirits and productivity. He notes that negativity spreads faster and can set you back from achieving your intended goals.

This does not just apply to film but in every industry. Positivity can change how you view the challenges you’re experiencing and also help you solve the challenges faster.

• Get creative with the available budget

Budget constraints often stifle creativity and passion for film makers. The situation is especially difficult now that the pandemic has ravaged the industry. However, according to Mohammed, there is always a work around. Even when your budget confines you to a box, break out with some out-of-the-box thinking and get creative. Instead of producing a subpar film or project and using budget as an excuse, try to find creative ways to tell the story with the budget at hand. Being resourceful is crucial.

• Learn how to multi-task

A film producer has a load of tasks that they need to take care of such as finding locations, making sure you’re on track, sticking to budget and so on. Therefore, you’ve got to quickly pick up multitasking to get it all done. Mohammed says that multi-tasking is not easy and the best way to go about it is to create a plan early on that informs your to-do list.

• Appreciate every team member

No role is small within a team and everyone’s contribution is important for the success of the project. Therefore, you need to be appreciative of everyone in your team. This helps keep morale up and creates an environment where team members can float their ideas freely.

“There are many moving parts in every venture and project and therefore it is important to work in harmony with the team,” says Mohammed. “Take charge as the team leader and create an environment that allows for the flow of innovative ideas from team members.”

Film production, like many other industries, is challenging turf that requires dedication, sacrifice and great strategies to keep things moving.