Four kidnapped female students of the College of Education Gidan Waya in Kaduna State, have been released by terrorists.

The students were kidnapped at Mile 1 area of Gidan Waya axis last Monday.

President of the Students Union in the college, Benjamin Fie told journalists that the terrorists demanded huge sums as ransom and the students were set free on Friday.

The students are Racheal Edwin, Esther Ishaya, Promise Tanimu, and Beauty Luka.

“Shortly after which they were reunited with their relatives, they were taken to Sir Patrick Ibrahim Yakowa Memorial Hospital in Kafanchan for medical checkup,” Benjamin Fie said.

He was however mum on whether ransom was paid or not.