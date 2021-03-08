By NAHUM SULE |

Four travellers were yesterday kidnapped by suspected herders around Wukari-Ibi road in Wukari local government area of Taraba State.

Our correspondent confirmed from the chairman of Wukari local government area Adi Grace, who said the suspected herders mounted a road block, and opened fire on the bus, whisking away four passengers.

The passengers whose identities are yet to be revealed are said to be residents of Wukari who were coming back to Wukari from Ibi.

According to the chairman, peace has finally returned to the area after long ethnic crisis, and they will not tolerate another tension created by the herders. He called on the government as a matter of urgency to look into the security challenges of area.

At the time of filing this report, the police public relations officer, ASP Reha Reform said they have not confirmed the incident, as the case is yet to reach the police station.