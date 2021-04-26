BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA |

No fewer than four people were killed yesterday when members of two cult groups, suspected to be Iceland and Deygbam, clashed in the Diobu area of Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

This is as a group, the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has decried the escalation of clashes between rival cult groups, especially in Port Harcourt.

The clash between Iceland and Deygbam came barely 48 hours after a similar clash led to the killing of people in the Railway axis of Diobu area.

A source told LEADERSHIP in Port Harcourt that the killings occurred when a fight broke out between the two rival cult groups with heavy shooting in the Okija axis of Diobu.

Meanwhile, the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta (MOSIEND) has condemned the ongoing war among rival cult groups in Port Harcourt, describing the incidents as senseless, inhuman, demonic and without regard for the sanctity of life.

MOSIEND, in a statement signed by its national director of mobilisation, Alhaji Abubakar Amaigo Brown and the chief security officer to its president, Comrade George Okitikpi, appealed to those involved to sheathe their swords.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality in Niger Delta MOSIEND has been drawn to series of violent clashes between two rival cult groups in Port Harcourt and other parts of Rivers State. MOSIEND condemns in strong terms the ongoing cult war in the state.