Ilorin

An auto crash involving a Toyota Camry car and a tricycle in Offa, Kwara state yesterday claimed the lives of four persons.

The auto crash, it was gathered occurred at about 10:27am on Offa-Ojoku road in Offa metropolis.

It was gathered that the Toyota Camry car driven by an auto-mechanic rammed into the tricycle killing three of the occupants and a roadside female trader instantly.

It was further gathered that some students of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, who were in the tricycle sustained injuries in the accident.

It was also gathered that irate mob torched the Toyota Camry car and burnt it to ashes.

Kwara state sector commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Jonathan Owoade who confirmed the incident said that the deceased had been deposited at the General Hospital, Offa.

Owoade said that the other four persons that sustained varying degrees of injury were receiving treating at the same hospital.