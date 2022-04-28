Four young men have been arrested by men of Ekiti State Police Command for allegedly gang-raping a 28 year old lady in Ado Ekiti, the Ekiti state capital.

The suspects, identified as Miracle Emmanuel (19), Bello Tunde (20), Peace Osho (20) and Emmanuel Oluwaseun (22) were said to have recorded the illicit act and risked being tried for alleged conspiracy to wit Rape and Cyber Stalking against the lady.

The Ekiti State police command public relations officer , Sunday Abutu, an Assistant Superintendent of Police in a statement said the suspects were arrested by the Juvenile Welfare Centre (JWC) of the State CID, Ekiti State Police Command.

According to the statement, “The victim narrated that on 5/4/2022, her boyfriend, one Victor who is currently at large, invited her to Lovely Hotel, Ado-Ekiti. She obliged after much persuasion and went to the Hotel to see Victor.

“To her dismay, on getting to one of the Hotel rooms where Victor lodged, she met him with about four of his friends who were all drinking alcohol, smoking weeds and catching fun.

“The victim noted that she was offered one of the bottles of drink which she took and became unconscious. She regained her consciousness at a point only to discover that one of the suspects was having sexual intercourse with her while others were videotaping them and making fun of her.

“The victim said she begged them to conceal the video and delete it but the video was later posted on social media via Tik-Tok’.

She immediately reported the case to the Police who swung into action and arrested the four suspects while efforts are ongoing to arrest the other fleeing suspect who is at large.