Four Northern Governors comprising, Abubakar Sani Bello; Abubakar Atiku Bagudu; Bello Muhammad Matawalle; Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Niger, Kebbi, Zamfara and Kano States respectively and their Ondo State counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu on Tuesday converged on Abeokuta, Ogun State capital to find lasting solution to the ethnic crisis rocking South West region of the country.

Speaking at a peace parley in Abeokuta, Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who hosted the five governors explained that the governors were in Ogun state to lend their voices towards ensuring peaceful cohabitation of their indigenes that have lived in the state for many years.

Abiodun pointed out that his administration will not compromise the safety of lives and property of every Nigerians resident in the state irrespective of the circumstances of their birth or religious leaning.

He said security reports available to the state indicated that those fomenting the crisis in the state, which aggravated the farmers/herders crisis to the point of inter – ethnic violent clash were identified “to be non – residents in our state”.

With particular reference to the farmers/herders crisis in some towns in the Yewa North, Yewa South and Imeko – Afon local government areas of the state, where about 10 lives were lost, the governor said “it became evident there are some elements intent on setting our people against one another by whipping up ethnic sentiments.

“From time immemorial, herders and farmers have peacefully cohabited. And have continued to find joint solutions to their mutual challenges, occasional frictions and misunderstandings and sorted these differences amicably.

“However, these misapprehensions took a violent dimension in the last couple of weeks. We have heard cases of arson, maiming and killings in extreme instances.”

Addressing the visiting Northern governors, Abiodun solicited for a collaborative efforts towards putting an end to the farmers-herders’ crisis which he said has gradually snowballed into an ethnic enmity between Nigerians of the Hausa/Fulani ethnic nationalities who have over the years, peacefully cohabited with their Yoruba hosts.

“There is a need for collective action between all of us, whether as native farmers; cattle owners; herders; local community leaders; security agents etc. to rid our dear state of these criminals.”