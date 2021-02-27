bY HUSSAINI JIRGI |

No fewer than four political parties in Yobe State have revealed their intention not to participate in the state’s local government election holding today.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered the parties are Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN), Change Advocacy Party (CAP) and Democratic Alternative (DA). They are boycotting the election even as the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YBSIEC) chairman, Dr Mamman Mohammed, says the commission is ready to hold a free and fair election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed revealed the commission in collaboration with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had already printed out an updated voter’s register which contains 1, 365,000 voters.

He further said the commission in collaboration with a consultant, My Choice Printing Engineering Solutions, successfully trained the staff of the commission, electoral officers and assistant electoral officers of the 17 local governments of the state.

“We have 178 wards with 1,714 polling units and for each unit we need two officials and two security personnel,” he said.

However, in a chat with LEADERSHIP Weekend, the secretary of the Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Yobe State chapter, Adamu Muhammad Babangida, alleged the electoral process was faulty.

“The four political parties believe that free and fair elections are integral, and essential part of the democratic process as it provides a chance for citizens to choose leaders who will bring development and growth for the benefit of the people.

“However, this is only possible where there is confidence and trust in the electoral process and its leadership. We are of the convictions that these qualities are lacking in the YBSIEC,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Yobe State governor, Mai Mala-Buni, has expressed optimism the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious at the local councils election.