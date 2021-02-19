BY HUSSAINI JIRGI, Damaturu

Four political parties in Yobe State have revolved that they will not participate in the forthcoming local government election in the state scheduled for February 2021.

The secretary Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) Yobe State chapter, Adamu Muhammad Babangida in an interview with LEADERSHIP Friday in Damaturu, Yobe State capital, alleged that the electoral process is faulty.

He said, “The four political partiers believe that, free and fair elections are integral and essential part of democratic processes as it provides a chance for citizens to choose leaders who will bring development and growth for the benefit of the people.

“However, this is only possible where there is confidence and trust in the electoral process and its leadership. We are of the conviction that these qualities are lacking in the Yobe State Independent Electoral Commission (YBSIEC). The present government in Yobe has grossly undermined the independence of YBSIEC and therefore it lacks the moral impetus to superintendent any election, the parties will not partake in an exercise which is

aimed at siphoning the state’s resources, we resist any attempt to use us to assert credibility.

“We urge our teeming young men and women, party members and all other nationalists to remain calm and resolute and to continue being prayerful to God for the restoration of the divinity, prosperity and well-being of the good people of Yobe State.”

According to him, “They cannot conduct a free and fair local government council election. We decided that as a party that we are not going to contest to give credit to an illegitimate process, and we have the backing of the national secretariat of our party.’’

LEADERSHIP Friday gathered that four political parties are boycotting the election Including Progressive People’s Alliance (PPA), People’s Party of Nigeria (PPN),

Change Advocacy Party (CAP) and Democratic Alternative (DA).