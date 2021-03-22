By ABDULLAHI YAKUBU, Kano

No fewer than four policemen have been arraigned before a Kano Senior Magistrate’s Court sitting in No-man’s-Land on two count charges bordering on criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide.

The charge sheet stated that the suspects, Sergeants Adamu Ubale and Murtala Ismail were allegedly culpable in the death of one Ibrahim Suleiman, 25, and Abubakar Isah, 30.

The prosecution told the court that the defendants conspired with two others, now at large, adding that they acted in a manner that contravenes the provisions of section 97 and 221 of the Penal Code Law.

Police First Information Report said, “On 15-11-2020 at about 23 hours, one Musa Abubakar and Suleiman Ibrahim both male of Sharada Yarkuka Quarters” reported the incident to the police, adding that “on 14-11-2020, Sergeant Adamu Ubale attached to anti-daba operational base and Murtala Ismail criminally conspired.”

“You criminally conspired with two special constabulary, namely PC Kabiru and PC Ibrahim now at large intercepted some hoodlums that resulted into physical fight. And one Ibrahim Suleiman 25 years old and Abubakar Isah 30 years old both of Sharada Quarters were shot and stabbed to death”, the prosecutor read the charges to the defendants.

The defendants denied the content of the charge sheet, and told the court that the allegations against them were false.

The prosecution counsel, Sa’adatu Ibrahim, informed the court that police investigation is still in progress.

The presiding magistrate, Aminu Gabari, ordered that the suspects be remanded in prison custody and adjourned the case to March 30, for further mention.