The Rivers State Police Command has arrested and detained four Police officers for allegedly extorting the sum of ₦204,000.00 from a 200-level student of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, Kingsley Dike.

The four Police officers were attached to ‘Operation Puff Adder’, a special Police unit created to tackle banditry and kidnappings.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the arrest followed an order by the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Eboka Friday, shortly after members of the Centre for Basic Rights Protection and Accountability Campaign led the student to the Commissioner’s office to lodge a formal complaint on the matter.

Speaking on the development, a lawyer with the group, Charles Obiorah Edward, commended CP Eboka for the step he took on the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Edward urged the Police to ensure a thorough investigation into the matter and if any of the officer is found culpable, he or she should be arraigned in court to serve as deterrence to others.

Narrating his ordeal, the student, Kingsley Dike, explained that he was on his way home last Friday at about 10:00pm in a bolt cab when the Policemen stopped him and brought him down from the vehicle.

Dike said after a search was conducted on him and his fellow student, the Policemen still took both of them to their base in Aluu despite the fact that nothing was found on them.

He disclosed that at the station, the Police officers ordered him to remove the code on his phone and went through the phone and found nothing.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student further revealed that the Police officers threw him and the other student into a cell on Friday night and brought them out on Saturday morning and ordered them with threats to write in their statement that they were internet fraudsters.

Dike explained that for fear of being killed, they wrote they were internet fraudsters after which the Police officers gave them an account number which they transferred N204,000 to before they were released on Saturday.