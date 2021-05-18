Our physical health and mental health are two sides of the same coin. If you neglect one the other will suffer. We are living in times where it has never been more important to be in the best physical and mental condition possible.

Unfortunately, it’s easy to neglect what is best for you when you’re busy focusing on your career and your family. It’s a dilemma that entrepreneur Nathalie Nicole Smith is all too familiar with. Like all committed high-fliers and go-getters the founder of Plush and Women Who Boss got to a point when she had to take a breath and focus on her own need. She learned a lot about herself and her well-being during this time and Nathalie Nicole Smith is keen to share with others her pro tips for better physical and mental health.

Sleep Is So Important:

There are never enough hours in the day to achieve all you want to achieve and to tick all the boxes you want to tick. We’ve all made the mistake of skipping sleep just to hit deadlines and reach goals, and while that doesn’t hurt once in a blue moon, doing it on a regular basis will have a hugely detrimental effect on both your physical and mental well-being. Sleep is so important for both body and mind, it’s when we recharge and regenerate. Without adequate sleep, you’ll soon crash and burn.

Make Time For Friends And Family:

It’s easy to forget the big picture when you’re chasing your dreams and attempting to realize your ambitions. However, without friends and family to share our success and the rewards of our labor with, life soon becomes extremely impoverished. Always make time for friends and family, if you want to be happy, because a happy person is a healthy one.

Relax And Unwind:

A lot of people feel guilty about putting their feet up and losing themselves in a good book or film when they feel they should be working. Don’t! There’s a time for work and a time for play. Pampering yourself and doing something that de-stresses you is vital to your overall health. Stress is a killer in every sense of the word, so make sure you learn how to relax and unwind

Never Forget To Smile:

Finally, it’s a simple one, but in this day and age, you’d be surprised how many people forget to smile. We’re all guilty of taking things a little too seriously when we really shouldn’t, and that includes yours truly, Nathalie Nicole Smith. Always look for the silver lining in any cloud and doesn’t let things get her down. They say laughter is the best medicine for a reason. Feeling cheerful has a hugely beneficial effect on your physical and mental health and that’s definitely something to smile about.