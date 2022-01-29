It was a story of grief and anger in Ogun State on Saturday as four teenagers gruesomely murdered a female friend of one of them for a money-making ritual purpose in Adatan area of Abeokuta metropolis, the state capital.

The teenagers, identified as 17-year-old Wariz Oladehinde; 19-year-old Abdulgafar Lukman, and Mustakeem Balogun, 20, strangled the girl, simply identified as Rofiat, to death, severed off her head and genital before packing her remains in a sack, which they dumped at an abandoned building in the area.

After succeeding at severing her head and genitals, the four friends: Wariz, Lukman, Mustakeem and the victim’s lover, identified as Soliu, thereafter put the human parts into a local pot and started burning it.

Secret of their heinous crime got leaked when a leader of the community’s security guards informed the police at Adatan Divisional headquarters that the suspects were burning objects suspected to be human head in a local pot.

The Ogun State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident to journalists in Abeokuta on Saturday, said the suspects were arrested following the report lodged with the police at Adatan Divisional headquarters.

“On interrogation, the arrested suspects confessed that what they were burning in the local pot is the head of the girlfriend of their escaped accomplice.

“They confessed further that the girl who was simply identified as Rofiat was lured by her boyfriend simply identified as Soliu to where she was murdered by four of them, after which they severed off her head and packed the remains in a sack which they dumped in an old building,” the PPRO said.

Also in the confessional video recording made by the police, which was obtained by LEADERSHIP, one of the suspects subsequently led police operatives to the building, where Rofiat’s dismembered body was recovered along with the short cutlass and a knife used in cutting off her head.

Oyeyemi, however, explained that the State’s Commissioner of Police, ‘Lanre Bankole, has ordered that the suspects be immediately transferred to the Homicide Section of the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet investigation “with the view to arraign them in court as soon as possible.”

“Following the matching order given to the DPO Adatan by the Commissioner of Police to ensure the arrest of the deceased’s boyfriend, the DPO and his men had eventually arrested the fleeing suspect Soliu Majekodumi in his hideout. He is 18 years old”