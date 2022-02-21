Parents of the abducted Dapchi schoolgirl in Yobe State, Leah Sharibu, have called for her immediately release from captivity four years after she was kidnapped alongside with others.

Recall that in February 2018, Boko Haram terrorists abducted 110 schoolgirls from a secondary school in Dapchi, Yobe State, North-East Nigeria.

While others were released, one girl, Leah Sharibu, remains in captivity. Her parents remain hopeful that she will be released but said the government was doing nothing to ensure her release.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP, the mother of the remaining abducted Dapchi schoolgirl, Mrs. Rebecca Sharibu, lamented that government has failed to secure Leah’s release for the past four years, coupled with the increase in cases of kidnapping and armed banditry across the country.

According to her, Leah Sharibu, a Christian, was among 110 female students of Government Science Secondary School, Dapchi, in Bursari local government area of Yobe State, abducted by Boko Haram on February 19, 2018 and her case, in particular, attracted unprecedented local and global attention, owing to the fact that others were released, while she was kept for refusing to renounce her Christian faith.

Leah’s mother insisted that government owed her family, and indeed, all Nigerians the duty to not only secure her release and other abducted students across Nigeria, but also to put an end to all forms of insecurity in the country.

She added that, “It is sad to note that four years have passed by since my daughter, Leah Sharibu, was abducted from her school along with other girls and has since been in captivity.”

She, therefore, called on the Federal Government to, as a matter of priority, ensure her release.

Also, speaking to LEADERSHIP on telephone, Leah’s father, Mr. Nathan Sharibu, called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Yobe State government as well as security agencies to ensure Leah’s safe return.

Mr. Sharibu lamented that the President has promised several times to the family, the nation and the whole world that, his administration will do its possible best to ensure his daughter return home safely.

” Let me tell you the truth, I am a police officer. We don’t have money to give to release our daughter. It is only my daughter that has not been released. Why did Buhari not adopt the same means he used in gaining the release of others to free my daughter?,” he queried.

He also appealed to President Buhari, Governor Mai Mala Buni and Nigeria security agencies to do all within their powers to secure Leah’s release and other abducted students.