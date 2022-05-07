The executive director of Housing Development Advocacy Network ( HDAN) Festus Adebayo has said running for over 16 years, the Africa International Housing Show (formerly Abuja International Housing Show) (AIHS) has proven itself as not just the biggest, but the best housing event in Africa.

According to him, in a statement, the event offers opportunities for people to own their own homes and for stakeholders to deliberate on the way forward for affordable housing delivery.

He explained that the Africa International Housing Show is the answer to the global need for a platform where important stakeholders all over the world can meet to deliberate on emerging and lingering housing and construction issues, proffer solutions, network, exhibit, and introduce the latest innovations to the market through sales and promotion.

He said “the show has been endorsed by governments and private sector leaders as an ideal platform to discuss the recent advances and research results in the fields of Housing and all related areas such as architecture, policy studies, education, interior architecture, city planning, and urban studies, social sciences, etc.

“With over 40, 000 participants and 400 + exhibitors, the importance of AIHS cannot be overemphasized as it is always attended by top dignitaries including Nigeria’s Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo who will lead a strong delegation of top public officials, governors, ministers, legislators, commissioners, all housing and construction association leaders, and private sector CEOs to declare the event open.

“Africa International Housing Show brings together leading housing patrons, CEOs, academic scientists, researchers, and research scholars to exchange and share their experiences and research results on all aspects of Affordable Housing and Construction.

“It also provides a premier interdisciplinary platform for researchers, housing practitioners, and educators to present and discuss the most recent innovations, trends, and concerns as well as practical challenges encountered and solutions adopted in the fields of Housing and Construction.

“The hugely popular conference and exhibition show returns for its 16th year from 25th to 28th July 2022 in Abuja.

“The Event looks at the roles and opportunities for all players in the housing market, including Investors, Developers, Local Authorities, Housing Associations, and their related advisers, whilst networking with the leading professionals in Housing from across the world in the provision of housing for all amidst changing climates. Much is happening currently, with the sector evolving rapidly, and lots of opportunities are emerging as a result.

The Conference allows all stakeholders to understand how the Public and Private Housing Sectors can work together to deliver Housing and how investment is a growing opportunity.

“Over 30 speakers from at least 15 countries will be speaking at this year’s event. The speakers are drawn from reputable institutions like mortgage banks, real estate companies, housing regulatory agencies, construction companies, housing finance firms, etc., and various countries including the USA, UK, Canada, South Africa, Egypt, Kenya, Morocco, India, China, UAE, Ghana, Liberia, Rwanda, etc. will speak on this year’s theme which is; “Housing for All – The Role of Governments in Creating an Effective Enabling Environment.’’

“The show will also host international exhibitors of housing and construction wares, affordable mortgage, building construction materials, home interior decorations, home, and office furniture, roofing sheets, blinds, tiles, mixing and interlocking machines, paints, home lighting, cement and many more innovations in the global industry.

“High-level sessions like the CEOs Forum, Housing Finance Conference, and Stakeholders Panels, among others will dominate this year’s show with the mandate of establishing realisable goals and objectives for housing development.

“Among other things, the show provides opportunities for networking, homeownership, professional development, and policy development for the housing sector,” he added.