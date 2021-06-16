A former Minister of Finance, Senator Nenadi Esther Usman, who once represented Kaduna South senatorial zone, has mourned the demise of Senator Aisha Jummai Alhassan a.k.a Maman Taraba.

Mama Taraba’s 40th day fiddau prayers held on Wednesday in accordance with the Islamic rites.

Senator Nenadi in a statement to journalists said, “Today marks exactly 40 days since the body of my best friend, sister, colleague and close confidant, Sen. Aisha Jummai Alhassan a.k.a Maman Taraba was committed to mother earth.

“Honestly, I am still in shock at the news of your death. Looking back at your life, I cannot but pay tribute to your doggedness, forthrightness, brilliance, courage, fearlessness, selflessness and generosity.

‘You were a political role model for the girl child.

“You will forever be remembered in the annals of the history of this nation as one woman who spoke truth to power, one Nigerian who sacrificed her comfort on the altar of truth.

“Now that you have gone to be with our creator, I pray that The Almighty rewards you abundantly for your good deeds.

“I know that in the hearts of well-meaning Nigerians, your place of honour is secured, and on this 40th day fida’u prayer, I pray that Allah (SWT) forgives all your shortcomings and grants you a special place in Aljannah Firdausi. Fare thee well, my dear friend and sister.”