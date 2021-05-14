BY NONYE EKWENUGO |

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Anthony Dawa, has narrated his travails in the hands of bandits who kept him in captivity for forty days.

He said the bandits used a pair of pliers to forcefully remove four of his fingernails before he was released.

The Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev. Matthew Ndagoso, confirmed Fr. Dawa’s release and ordeal to LEADERSHIP Friday in Kaduna on Tuesday night.

Rev. Fr Dawa was kidnapped on March 30, 2021 àt his residence at Kushe Makarantan in Kagarko local government area of Kaduna State along with the catechist wife and four others.

“I was put in chains and was beaten several times every day. My hands were tied behind. We slept in open place; at a point we had to use leaves to make mat for ourselves.

“Four of my fingernails were forcefully removed by bandits. They took a plier, held me and removed my fingernails,” he said.

Speaking on the priest’s ordeal, Archbishop Ndagoso said that two days after they were kidnapped, the catechist’s wife was released because she could not walk.

“They had to abandon her; four others were released two weeks ago,” he said.

According to Ndagoso, “Fr. Anthony was released on May 8, 2021. He came to see me yesterday in the evening. He is limping. We have sent him to St. Gerald’s (hospital) this (yesterday) morning for medical treatment. We are happy that he is back. At the appropriate time we shall organise a thanksgiving; thanking God for bringing him back to us safe and sound.”

Kidnappers of Deeper Life Pastor Demand N30m ransom

Meanwhile, the kidnappers of a Deeper Life pastor, Otamayomi Ogedengbe, have demanded a ransom payment of N30 million before they can release him.

The kidnappers were said to have contacted the family on Wednesday night.

A family member said the kidnappers refused to consider any amount below N30 million.

Pastor Ogedengbe was abducted on Monday evening after conducting a Bible study class at Irese area of Akure, Ondo State.

His wife, Yinka, said the kidnappers shot into the air before taking him away.

She said her husband health status was fragile.