Nilayo Sports Management Limited, project consultants on Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon has announced a field of 40 elite runners for the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.

Mr. Bukola Olopade, the Chief Executive Officer of Nilayo Sports Management Limited said “We have selected a strong field of elite runners from the World Athletics pool and we are anticipating a very competitive performance during the Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon.

“The first edition of the Half Marathon will definitely be a memorable one because as project consultants, Nilayo is bringing all the expertise and excellence we are known for to the race.”

Kenya’s Bernard Sang who came first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon tops the list. Sang will look to top his Personal Best for Half Marathons which stands at 1:00:57.

Kenya’s Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Koech are on the men’s list.

Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk with a Personal Best of 01:01:46 and Azerbaijan’s Desta Fitsun Weldu are also listed.

For the women’s list, Shila Jepkosgei who is a World Athletics gold-label runner with a Personal Best of 01:10:58 tops the list. Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru are also listed.

Uganda’s Racheal Zena Chebet with a Personal Best of 01:10:13 and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua with a Personal Best of 01:10:13 will also be running in Ijebu.

The Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon is scheduled for the 17th of July, 2021. The Half Marathon features a 21KM Half Marathon, 10KM, and 5KM race. The route starts from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and ends at Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

The Half Marathon is organized by the prestigious Heritage Group and is greatly supported by Ogun State Government.

Aron Nigeria Limited and Rite Foods are sponsors of the Half Marathon.