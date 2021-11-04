In a series of reprisal attacks, 40 people have been allegedly killed in Mazakuka, Addogon Malam Kulho and other communities in Mashegu local government area of Niger State.

Consequently, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has set up a Judicial Commission of Inquiry into the killings LEADERSHIP gathered that 40 lives were lost since suspected bandits invaded Mazakuka and killed 18 people in the Mosque and a reprisal on Adogon Mallam by vigilantes.

It was reported that the people of Mazakuka especially the vigilantes launched an attack on Adogon Mallam for allegedly supporting their kinsmen to attack Mazakuka.

The governor who described the killings as senseless attributed it to the inability of the authorities to severely punish those flagrantly take laws into their hands.

While inaugurating an eight-man judicial commission of inquiry into the killings, Sani Bello said the “senseless killings” have continued unabated because there hasn’t been appropriate punitive measures against those found culpable.

He said, “We must be able to do the right thing. Those taking the law into their hands must be seen to face justice in order to prevent others from embarking on similar senseless acts and ensure that it does not occur again in future.”,

The governor tasked the commission to exercise justice and fairness and do a thorough investigation, stressing that those found guilty must face punitive measures in accordance with the provisions of the law.

Governor Sani Bello, who gave the commission one month to submit its report, thanked the members for accepting to serve, stressing that they must fight all temptations, pressure and external influence in order not to render the exercise futile.

He outlined the commission’s terms of reference to include: To determine the remote and immediate cause(s) of the unfortunate incident; identify the persons or groups responsible for the attacks; apportion blames to persons or groups found culpable and suggest appropriate sanctions.

The commission also has the mandate to determine the identity of the victims and their losses; advise the government on preventive measures to avoid future occurrence as well as make other appropriate findings and recommendations.

The committee has Justice Danladi Ahmad as chairman. Other members are Hon. Kasimu Danjuma, CP Wakili Maye (retried), CP Mohammed Danjuma (rtd), Barr. Moses Ciroma, Col. Abdullahi Kudu (rtd), Malam Yakubu Musa and Malam Zakari Shafi’i (secretary).