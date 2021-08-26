A 400-level English Language student of the University of Ilorin identified as Elijah Jude Anuoluwapo, has reportedly committed suicide in the early hours of Thursday.

Anuoluwapo reportedly took his own life by taking illicit drug substances.

It was gathered that the undergraduate died in the University of IIorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), where he was rushed to by his colleagues for medical attention.

Sources claimed that Anuoluwapo had on two occasions tried to commit suicide before the latest incident.

Sources added that the deceased was frustrated by alleged rejection by his members of his immediate family after the reported death of his mother.

“His father had abandoned his mother since she was carrying Jude’s pregnancy which later led to his mother’s death out of depression. Jude was raised by his maternal grandmother who later died last year of cancer complications. The development had become the main factor that had given him severe depression and frustration and made him to attempt suicide twice before the last one that later led to his death earlier on Thursday morning.

“Jude was a very brilliant student and even one of the very best with mastery of languages in the whole of the university campus. Many of us pleaded with him and even reffered him to the school counselling unit after the second unsuccessful attempt which was about three weeks ago.

It came to our surprise that he later proceeded with another attempt around 8:15pm Wednesday evening. We actually tried to save his life as usual, but to no avail as he finally gave up the ghost earlier today (Thursday) in the hospital. If he didn’t die, he should have been one of the very best writers of the next generation,” a close friend of the deceased narrated.

When contacted, the University’s director of Information, Mr Kunle Akogun, said he has not received any information about the development.

The spokesman of the state police command, Okasanmi Ajayi, also said that he was not aware of the incident.

Both officials promised to get back to our correspondent as soon as they have any information about the incident.

But as at the time of filing this report at 6.26pm on Thursday, they were yet to volunteer any information on the incident.