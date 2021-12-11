404 people were killed while 363 others abducted in Nigeria in the month of November, says Beacon Consulting Nigeria security incident report.

The report said 155 local government areas in 28 states of the federation were affected.

The report said: “We recorded a diverse range of security incidents and a total of 404 fatalities in 28 states across 115 LGAs.”

A breakdown of the incidents according the report shows that 26 per cent affected the North-West geopolitical region, 20 per cent North Central, 17% South West, 14 per cent each in South-South and South-East and 10 per cent North-East.

“These represented a 41 percent reduction in fatalities and a 38 per cent increase in abduction,” it said.

The report said the thematic indications of the incidents that resulted in the fatalities included mostly armed attacks and a continuation of the trend of several non-state actors successfully challenging the state’s

monopoly of the use of force.

“The threat factors and the evolving trends in Beacon Intel’s monthly report represent different levels of risks to

individuals and corporate organisations as determined by their vulnerabilities – a function of their profiles, exposure and mitigation measures.

“It is imperative that individuals and corporate organisations understand these threats and the risks inherent in them; a necessary prerequisite for adopting the appropriate risk treatment,” the report said.

It, however, advised that, “As security threats are transient, the approach should be dynamic and forward-looking.”

It further stated that an intelligence-based security management system is a functional means for individuals and corporate organisations to enhance their

resilience and reduce their risks to as low as practically possible.

The report said the successes being recorded in the ongoing interdiction operations by the Military in North-Central and North-West Nigeria will lead to further unwarranted one-off bestial attacks against defenceless communities as the

bandits become desperate, political violence localised to political events and gatherings will continue as preparations continue for off-cycle

elections and the party congresses of the ruling party,Criminal activities including kidnap for ransom, violent and petty crimes as well as home invasions are likely to continue in the short and medium terms due to the deteriorating economic circumstances of the country and rising inflation as preparation for the end of the year festivities intensify.

“A continuation of non-state actors’ activities challenging the supremacy of the state’s monopoly of force and

sustenance of their attacks on communities including kidnap for ransom and raids.

“This, in turn, will push

communities to evolve self-help initiatives including protests, where they block access routes and arm

themselves.

“The deteriorating security situation will continue to fuel political rancour and the exchange between the ruling

party and its members and between it and opposition parties,

Social upheaval especially protests by civil society organisations and political groups hiding behind civil activists

will intensify as a major driver of security challenges as the effect of the economic downturn forces government at the Federal and State levels to take measures to manage these impacts.

“In the North-East, the non-state actors waging a terror war and the ongoing military operation Hadin Kai will continue the armed conflict.

“The restructuring and consolidation of ISWAP and its reduced membership will translate into bolder attacks and other activities of the group.

“This will mean a continuation of armed attacks and counterattacks as well as illegal checkpoints mounted along major travel routes particularly in Borno state but in the border towns of Yobe and Adamawa states,” it stated.