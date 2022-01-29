The Kibaku (Chibok) Area Development Association (KADA), on Saturday, claimed that over 407 people have been killed in 72 attacks that took place in Chibok community since the carnage started in 2012.

According to the association, about 110 Chibok schoolgirls kidnapped within the same period remain unaccounted for.

Speaking during a press conference held at the Labour House in Abuja, national president of KADA, Dauda Ndirpaya Iliya, who called on the federal government to save them from total annihilation from Boko Haram terrorists, added that 332 people have been abducted while over 20 churches were burnt.

“Save the Chibok community, an ethnic nationality, from total annihilation by the Boko Haram Terrorists. This is because since the mass abduction of our 276 daughters in April, 2014, wherein 57 escaped (on their own) we still have 110 of them still unaccounted for.

“The parents and the community have continued to be subjected to persistent and sustained attacks, killings, abductions, maiming, arsons and other myriads of criminality without adequate government protection. Chibok has been, for all intents and purposes, abandoned to its own devices by all layers of government in Nigeria.

“Right from late 2012 up to this time, the statistics of the state of damage and destruction of lives and property inflicted on the community presents a worrisome and pathetic picture: Number of attacks: over 72; Persons killed: over 407; Persons abducted: over 332; Houses/businesses burnt: unquantifiable; Churches burnt: over 20; Vehicles stolen: many; Grains burnt or destroyed: unquantifiable,” Iliya said.

KADA, therefore, called on the government to seek for support in confronting the menace so as to end the sustained carnage on their people.

“By so doing, we expect our remaining 110 daughters abducted in 2014 and numerous others subsequently abducted at different times to be brought back to US. We appeal to the Federal Government to immediately set up IDP Camps in Chibok town and provide Chibok with skills acquisition centre so as to avoid imminent hunger/starvation in Chibok.

“We request the Federal government to order deployment of more military personnel as well as better arms to Chibok to halt the continuous attacks on the community. 4. We also appeal to our action Governor to do ore in organizing and helping our people in securing our state in general and Chibok in particular

“We hereby express our heartfelt condolences to the Nigerian Army theater command, Maiduguri for the loss of our gallant soldiers including the very brave Brigadier General B. K. Zirkushu who lost their lives in Askira protecting our people against the invading terrorists on November 13, 2021,” the group stated.