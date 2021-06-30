The minister of state for science and technology, Mohammed Abdullahi has revealed that the national office for technology acquisition and promotion (NOTAP), have awarded patent certificates to 41 researchers and inventors.

According to a statement issued yesterday by the press secretary to the minister, Maryam Zakari, Abdullahi revealed this laudable feat at the disbursement of NOTAP- industry technology transfer fellowship (NITTF) award letters and presentation of patent certificates in Abuja yesterday.

He further stated that the NOTAP-Industry Technology Transfer Fellowship (NITTF) Award is known for providing an efficient process for the acquisition and domestication of foreign technologies as enshrined in section 4(c) of NOTAP Act.

The scheme, he said, serves as a platform through which industries support the process of building the needed critical mass of skilled knowledge workers of technology transfer in the country.

The minister added that the scheme will create an impact for the federal government’s economic sustainability plan programme where researches are translated to production activities and create jobs for youths.

Mohammed also said that the overall importance of NOTAP is to upgrade research institutions. He equally enjoined other industries yet to key into the NITFF scheme to do so by sponsoring more candidates for a brighter tomorrow.

He urged patent recipients to make more efforts to move their research and development results to the market, which would boost the nation’s overall socio-economic fortunes.