Troops of 144 Battalion while on clearance Operations received 41 surrendering Boko Haram Terrorists comprising 22 females,11 males and eight children.

The Nigerian Army on its official Facebook page said the troops also carried out some civil military projects such as road maintenance along Damboa-Wajiroko road in Borno State.

“Ongoing offensive clearance operations records another feat as BokoHaram terrorists, and their families numbering 41 comprising 11 males, 22 females and 8 children surrendered to troops of 144 Battalion in Dissa Village axis of Borno State on Monday 21 February 2022.

“Additionally, In a bid to enhance Civil Military relations as well as deny BHT/ISWAP opportunities to plant IEDs, troops of 28 Task Force Bde in conjunction with CJTF conducted some minor road maintenance including patching of potholes along Damboa-Wajiroko road in Borno State,” it stated.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT