A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja headed by Justice Inyang Ekwo has refused to vacate a restraining order against the federal government stopping the deduction of $418 million Paris Club refund from bank accounts of the 36 states of the federation.

The court fixed December 13 for continuation of hearing in a suit instituted by the states against the federal government to challenge the bid to deduct the sum of $418 million from their bank accounts.

Justice Ekwo held that the order subsists until the motion for interlocutory injunction filed by the states against the federal government is heard and determined.

The sum is planned to be deducted by the federal government through the office of the attorney general of the federation (AGF) and minister of justice to pay contractors who worked for the state governments in the Paris Club refund.

The judge, during proceedings yesterday, permitted the plaintiffs (36 states) to regularise processes that were filled out of time.

The court also granted permission for substituted service on some of the defendants who allegedly refused to accept court processes.

The motion for regularisation and substituted service, granted by the judge, were argued by Mr Jibrin Okutepa SAN on behalf of the states.

Before adjourning the matter, the judge counseled the parties to thread softly, adding that the matter will be diligently determined.

He thereafter fixed December 13 for the court to attend to all pending applications and ordered that fresh hearing notice should be served on the parties.

Justice Ekwo had on November 5 stopped the federal government from going ahead to deduct the $418million dollars from the bank account of the 36 states governments.

The Judge had issued a restraining order against the federal government following an ex parte application argued by counsel to the 36 states Messrs Jibrin Otukepa and Ahmed Raji both Senior Advocates of Nigeria.

While moving the application, Otukepa, who led the states’ legal team, told the judge that his clients would be completely crippled if the federal government deducts the huge amount from the states’ bank accounts.

The senior lawyers told the Judge that the federal government predicated the $418million deduction from the state account on service a debt for contracts allegedly executed for the states.

However, Otukepa said that the 36 states attorneys general have scrutinised the purported contract and judgment and found that the states were not parties to court action that resulted in the judgment debt.

He had further submitted that the purported contract claimed to have been executed for the states is not known to any of the 36 state governments and is therefore a phony contract.

The senior lawyer further told the court that the federal government was the only party to the case that brought about the judgment which, according to him, is not binding on the state government.

Defendants in the suit are the attorney general of the federation (AGF), finance minister, accountant general of the federation, all banks in Nigeria, among others.