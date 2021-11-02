An engineer accused of swindling a professor of mass communication has said he is doing his best to redeem the situation.

The man, Mr. Thomas Olukato, said it was untrue that he absconded with N3.2m which he had collected from Prof Olatunji Dare, to purchase a generator for the lecturer’s home in Kabba, Kogi State.

Dare, an emeritus professor and columnist with the Nation newspaper, had written a petition to the police that Olukato collected money from him for a diesel engine generator, but absconded.

LEADERSHIP had made several efforts to reach Olukato in vain. Dare’s lawyer, Dr. Mike Obamero, said the Area Commander in Kabba was investigating the matter filed on August 23, before he retired.

On Monday, Olukato called our reporter, who had left messages for him, saying he was in Abuja to sort out the matter with a supplier.

He said, “The generator the company gave me was faulty so bad that I cannot give it to the professor. I have remained in Abuja to ensure I get a serviceable generator for him.”

Our correspondent gathered that it has been at least four months since Olukato collected and cashed the cheque.

He promised yesterday that he would report himself to the police in Kabba, this week.

The police spokesman, Mr. William Aya, said even though the matter had not been escalated to Kabba at the time of filing this report, the police might be obliged to declare Olukato wanted if Dare’s lawyer files a complaint about the matter, unless the engineer shows up.