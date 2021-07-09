A cholera outbreak has claimed 42 lives in Plateau, Bauchi and Ebonyi states, with many others sick and receiving treatment.

Plateau State recorded 953 cases of the disease, with 14 deaths, 910 discharged cases and 29 patients receiving treatment in various health facilities across the state.

Plateau State commissioner for health, Dr Nimkong Lar, made this known at a press briefing at the end of the state executive meeting at Government House, Jos.

He said the disease, which was previously recorded in Jos North local government, later spread to 13 local government areas, requiring concerted efforts to address.

He further said that the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) was in the state to support in handling the outbreak.

According to him, residents were also asked to be cautious about the sources of their water and to handle their fruit with care to avoid becoming victims.

In Bauchi State, the outbreak of cholera has spread to 16 out of the 20 local governments of the state, killing no fewer than 25 people.

The outbreak of cholera had been reported in the state over the last two months with over 25 incidences in different LGAs.

Chairman, Bauchi State House of Assembly Committee on Health, Hon Saleh Hodi Jibir, revealed this during plenary presided over by the Speaker of the House, Hon Abubakar Sulaiman, on Wednesday.

He said that data made available to his committee by the Bauchi State Primary Healthcare Development Agency showed that of the 16 local governments hit by cholera, Burra ward of Ningi local government “is the most hit area.”

He explained that communities lacking potable water are the worst-hit areas by the disease.

Hon Saleh called on health institutions in the state to quicken response strategies to curtail the disease in order to avoid more damage.

He pledged the determination of his committee to fully exercise its oversight function to ensure that agencies responsible for tackling the disease as well as funds meant for the campaign are judiciously utilised.

In Ebonyi State, the ministry of health confirmed the death of three persons following an outbreak of cholera in Amachi – Igwebuike village in Agba, Ishielu local government area.

A statement signed by the public relations officer, Ministry of Health, Mr. Sylvester Umoke, and made and made available to journalists said that 12 persons had also been hospitalized.

The acting commissioner for health, Dr Richard Nnabu, said the recent outbreak of cholera in the state had been brought under control.

Dr Nnabu stated that the state’s epidemiologist team had visited the area, adding that three deaths were recorded and twelve suspected cases were being handled at Agba General Hospital.

He said that the ministry had commenced sensitization and enlightenment campaigns in the area on how best to prevent the spread of the outbreak.

He urged the people to ensure that they keep their environment clean, ensure regular hygiene, drink safe water and adopt good preservation of food items.

Dr Nnebu stated that the three deaths recorded were because of the refusal of the patients to go to hospital for treatment.

Speaking about those that were admitted and likely cases that may occur, he directed that they should be treated free of charge, even as he implored the people to report any suspected case of cholera to the nearest health facilities or go straight to the general hospital where drugs had been provided for the treatment.