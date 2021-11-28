No fewer than 42 inmates serving various jail terms in Jos Correctional Centre are writing the ongoing November/December Senior School Certificate Examinations of the National Examination Council (NECO).

The public relations officer of the Plateau Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), ASC Longdiem Godfrey, announced this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Jos.

According to Godfrey, the 42 inmates are sitting for the examinations at its adult school within the prison yard.

He said the move was part of the mandate of the service aimed at making the prisoners useful to themselves, families and society after serving their jail terms.

He noted that the initiative was in furtherance of the obligation and mandate of the service towards the reformation, rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates back to the society.

”As the saying goes, knowledge is power, the essence of having a school within the prison yard is to reform the inmates with skills and provide them with formal education as well,” he said.

He also said the examinations consist of different subjects, involving practicals and theoretical aspects.

He thanked individuals, non-governmental organisations, religious bodies and government agencies that provided the funds used to register the inmates for the examinations. (NAN)