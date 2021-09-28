No fewer than 34persons have been confirmed killed and several houses burnt, while several others were injured by unknown gunmen in a fresh attack on Madamai village in Kaura local government area of Kaduna State.

In the same vein, in another attack by unidentified persons in Kacecere village, Zangon Kataf LGA, another eight persons have been reported killed in a reprisal attack.

The state commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan while confirming the incidents, said two suspects have been arrested in connection with the attack in Kaura local government and were being questioned.

Aruwan said the attack was in reprisal to earlier attacks in Jankasa village, Zangon Kataf LGA where one Mr Yakubu Danjuma was killed, and also in Madamai in Kaura LGA where 34 persons were killed.

“The attacks in these two locations, security agencies reported, led to the reprisal by unidentified assailants on Kacecere community which has left eight dead, six persons injured and several houses razed, “ he added.

Aruwan said the troops that mobilised to the location also came under fire, before forcing the assailants to withdraw after an intense exchange.

He added that some houses were set ablaze by the attackers at one end of the village, while the troops put out the fire at three of the burning houses, and rescued six locals from the inferno.

According to Aruwan, on the Kaura attack “As of the time of this update, 34 residents have been confirmed dead following the attack. Seven others sustained injuries, and were rushed to a hospital in Plateau State. Governor El-Rufai has stated that the Kaduna State Government will bear the full cost of injured victims’ treatment.”

He said Governor El-Rufai was briefed by security agencies on the roles played by the chief of Kagoro, Chief Ufuwai Bonet and the member representing Kaura federal constituency, Hon Gideon Gwani in dousing the tension and preventing a breakdown of law and order following the unfortunate incident and the governor commended their efforts and sterling leadership.

The governor ordered an urgent assessment of the area by the Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency, towards the provision of succour to the affected households.

The commissioner said the governor received the reports with intense grief, and expressed his condemnation of the gruesome attack, which he described as an unspeakable display of wickedness, meriting the severest form of punishment.

“He sent his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, and the affected communities, as he prayed for the repose of their souls. He appealed for calm and charged security agencies to intensify their efforts in the campaign against the gratuitous killing of innocent citizens.

“He further tasked security agencies to ensure urgent and precise investigations into the horrific incident. At this time, two suspects are being questioned in connection with the attack.

Security agencies are conducting operations in the general area, and the government will update citizens accordingly,” Aruwan said.