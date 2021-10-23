No fewer than 42 Nigerian children who have shown exemplary character and bravery have so far benefited from the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative of Dufil Prima Foods Plc.

To this end, the company has recently rewarded three more heroes as winners of its 2021 Indomie Independence Day Awards (IIDA).

IIDA is a corporate social responsibility initiative from the stable of Dufil Prima Foods, the maker of Indomie Instant Noodles. The award, which began in 2008, is geared towards recognising and celebrating children below the age of 15 who have exhibited extraordinary acts of heroism in the face of danger or societal challenges.

The IIDA initiative has so far benefited 42 Nigerian children who have shown exemplary character and bravery.

During this year’s award, which took place in Lagos, master Joshua Agboola, master Elijah Daniel Emenka and miss Favour Sunday, won the Intellectual, Physical and Social Bravery categories of the award respectively. They went home with N1 million scholarships each.

In his welcome address, chief executive officer of Dufil Prima Foods Plc, Mr. Adhi Narto said, “IIDA reflects the importance and belief of our company in the extraordinary qualities of the Nigerian child, which must never be ignored, but rather, celebrated and rewarded.

“This is in consonance with our core values and deep-rooted belief that in every child lies the seed of greatness. A belief that the child heroes we are celebrating have reinforced once again having pushed the limits of courage and performance to a new level,” he stressed.

Also, executive permanent board member, Lagos State Universal Basic Education Board, Dayo Israel emphasised the need for every Nigerian child to be empowered through quality and scientific-oriented education.

She stated that, “I want to thank Dufil Prima Foods for the wonderful work she is doing in Nigeria. IIDA is the biggest and most inspiring programme for children in Nigeria. It is commendable for an organisation like Dufil Prima Foods to have stayed consistent to doing social responsibility programme the way she has been doing it, by making substantial contribution to the growth and development of Nigerian children, without necessary getting something in return.”

Other awards of the night were honourary awards for Mrs. Olajumoke Matilda Otitoloju for her welfare services as an advocate for rights of children, including, children with disability and community development through her Iyaniwura Children Care Foundation.