Defending Champion, Oyinlomo Quadri and US based Marylove Edwards will meet in today’s final of the women’s singles category at the 42nd Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Senior Tennis Championship in Abuja.

Top seed Quadri, yesterday, proved she was not in a hurry to relinquish her title when she defeated former two-time champion, Sarah Adegoke, 6-4, 6-2 in one of the semi-final matches of the women’s singles category to cruise into the final.

While wild card entrant Edwards, disappointed book makers when she retired seed 8, Osariemen Airhunmwunde 3-0 in the first set of their best of three sets encounter to face off with Quardri in the final.

It was also an action packed semi-finals in the men’s singles category where Nonso Madueke, relied on experience to survive the stiff challenge of seed 7, Musa Mohammed, whom he defeated 6-4, 6-2. Mohammed had on Thursday humbled the men’s singles top seed and defending champion, Emmanuel Sylvester in the quarter-final stage.

Meanwhile, last year’s semi-finalist and tournament seed 2, Joseph Imeh, came from a set down to beat seed 6, Uche Oparaoji, 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in the second semi-finals to set up a final clash with Nonso Madueke.

Oyinlomo Quadri emerged champion in the women’s singles category at the 41st Central Bank of Nigeria Senior Tennis Championship in Abuja after a 6-1,6-0 victory over former champion and favourite Christy Agugbom.